Hawks’ John Collins plays 4-on-4, increases basketball activity

John Collins played 4-on-4 during the Hawks’ past road trip, coach Nate McMillan said Tuesday at practice ahead of the Hawks’ play-in game vs. the Hornets on Wednesday.
It’s an encouraging sign for Collins and the Hawks, given how Collins could give them a boost in the postseason as the team’s second-leading scorer (16.2 points per game) and rebounder (7.8 per game). He has been out since March 11 with a right ring finger sprain and right foot strain (with a plantar fascia tear).
But, McMillan still isn’t sure if Collins will be available to play against Charlotte.
“He’s been moving a lot more, and today was pretty much shooting. ... We’ll see tomorrow,” McMillan said. “We’ll see how he feels after the weekend of play and what he went through today.”
McMillan said Collins was feeling “OK” after playing 4-on-4, indicating Collins’ body responded well after the increase in basketball activity.
