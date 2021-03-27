John Collins has ‘peace of mind;’ happy to be a Hawk after trade deadline

So, he lifted early in the morning, tried to zone out, took a nap and woke up to find his phone, thankfully, not blowing up with news of a trade. No phone calls, no missed messages — despite an onslaught of rumors, Collins remains a Hawk, and could breathe a sigh of relief.

A little stress-relief seemed to have served Collins well, as he put up a career-high 38 points in Atlanta’s win in Golden State Friday.