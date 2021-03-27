John Collins has ‘peace of mind;’ happy to be a Hawk after trade deadline

Thursday’s trade deadline came a little earlier in the day for John Collins, noon instead of 3 p.m., since the Hawks are in the middle of their eight-game West Coast road trip.
So, he lifted early in the morning, tried to zone out, took a nap and woke up to find his phone, thankfully, not blowing up with news of a trade. No phone calls, no missed messages — despite an onslaught of rumors, Collins remains a Hawk, and could breathe a sigh of relief.
A little stress-relief seemed to have served Collins well, as he put up a career-high 38 points in Atlanta’s win in Golden State Friday.
“Super-duper relieved, man,” Collins said postgame. “Obviously a big weight off my shoulders to just know that all that noise can stop, or at least some of it, can stop for the rest of the year, and we can just focus on just basketball. It’s big for me just to have peace of mind and being able to go on the court and focus.”
