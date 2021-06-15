John Collins flips switch in second half, helps evens series

And it was a much welcomed performance for a team that couldn’t manage to hit any sort of thot in the first half, staring at a 13-point deficit. Collins shot just 2 of 8 for four points and five rebounds in a little under 16 minutes in the first half.

It looked like it would be a similar outcome from in Game 3 Friday.

Instead, Collins and the offense hit shots they weren’t hitting in the first half and came down from each dunk, 3-pointer or layup waving their hands and working to keep the sellout crowd involved. In the third quarter alone, Collins had three dunks, one of which over Embiid.

“I tried to use some of that (first half) frustration to motivate the team anyway I can,” Collins said. “I’m trying to do whatever I can to help my team win, so if that means dunking on a couple people, you have to switch into that mode and go do it.”

“Just like a long 3 can affect our team in a positive way and get the crowd involved, JC dunks and his putback dunks are the same way,” Young said of his teammate. “He’s a big reason why we won tonight.”

The Hawks won the third quarter 31-20 to trail just 82-80 going into the final period.

Every Sixer timeout, Collins was one of several Hawks jumping around and talking with his teammates to keep the level high. That energy carried over to the defensive side of the ball, an area that the 76ers had owned the past two games.

“John did a great job of getting us second and third opportunities,” Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan said. “He brought a lot of energy. He was playing with a lot of urgency in that second half.”

Defensively, Collins played with as much passion as he did when going up for a dunk. He was smart. In previous games this series and the first few games iin the series against New York, he suffered fouls you might see from a young player, but Monday he had just three, two of them coming in the fourth quarter.

But he also praised the work of his teammates.

“Great job by (Clint Capela) guarding (Embiid) in isolation all night, trying to make every shot he got as tough as possible,” Collins said.

Monday, he finished with 14 points, 12 rebounds, a block and shot 40% from the field.

In a series where the Sixers have largely been able to do what they wanted in the paint, Collins and the Hawks held their ground and guaranteed that Monday wasn’t the last game in Atlanta this season.

“I thought Collins was the guy tonight,” Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said. “Just hitting the glass all night and keeping things alive. I just thought they were the more physical, tougher team. And it wasn’t close tonight.”