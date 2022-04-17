ajc logo
John Collins available to play in Game 1 vs. Heat

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) drives against Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) drives against Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

MIAMI -- John Collins is officially available to play in the Hawks’ Game 1 matchup vs. the Heat in tthe Eastern Conference playoffs Sunday.

Collins will come off the bench, with the Hawks starting a lineup of Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, Danilo Gallinari and Onyeka Okongwu, with usual starting center Clint Capela out injured, as well. That makes sense, as Collins is likely on a minute restriction and will need to work back up to a rhythm.

Collins has not played since March 11, missing time with a right ring finger sprain and right foot strain, plus a plantar fascia tear. But, up against No. 1 seed Miami, it’s certainly a big help for No. 8 seed Atlanta to get its second-leading scorer and rebounder back on the floor.

About the Author

Follow Sarah K. Spencer on facebookFollow Sarah K. Spencer on twitter

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

