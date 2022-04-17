John Collins available to play in Game 1 vs. Heat

Collins will come off the bench, with the Hawks starting a lineup of Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, Danilo Gallinari and Onyeka Okongwu, with usual starting center Clint Capela out injured, as well. That makes sense, as Collins is likely on a minute restriction and will need to work back up to a rhythm.

Collins has not played since March 11, missing time with a right ring finger sprain and right foot strain, plus a plantar fascia tear. But, up against No. 1 seed Miami, it’s certainly a big help for No. 8 seed Atlanta to get its second-leading scorer and rebounder back on the floor.