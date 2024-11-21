Jalen Johnson returns but Hawks are routed by the Warriors

They didn’t fare better in the second either, scoring just 20 points to put up their worst offensive half of the year.

The Hawks had multiple massive scoring droughts in the first half, including a five-minute stretch where they were 1-of-9 from the field and turned the ball over four times.

2. They briefly found a jolt in the second half, going on a 19-5 run that cut a 31-point Warriors lead to 90-77 with 11:02 to play in the game.

The Hawks’ starters just chipped away at the Warriors lead, making seven consecutive baskets before the second unit came in and forced some much-needed misses. The bench held the Warriors to 1-of-9 overall shooting, while forcing a couple of turnovers that allowed them to carve into the deficit.

They outscored the Warriors 33-23, scoring just nine points fewer than their first-half total.

3. The Hawks need everything they could get from guard Trae Young, who gave them double-digit assists for the second straight night. Young has had a tough time knocking shots down lately, shooting 36% overall as teams commit to blitzing him and cutting off his looks at the basket.

Young scored 12 points and dished out 11 assists in 30 minutes.

The 26-year-old has been playing through a right Achilles injury, which forced him to miss the game against the Celtics last Tuesday. Young acknowledged that he would have to play with that injury throughout the season.

4. After missing Monday’s game with left lateral lower leg inflammation, Hawks forward Jalen Johnson returned to the rotation. The 22-year-old gave the Hawks a boost of energy at points throughout the night as they continue to lean on him as a playmaker.

Johnson finished with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

It was the first time this season that the Hawks played with a full rotation after several players managed injuries earlier.

5. The Hawks put up one of their worst nights from outside, with shots falling halfway down then popping back out.

Stat to know

20 -- The Hawks grabbed a season-high 65 rebounds, with 20 of them coming on the offensive glass.

Up next

The Hawks wrap their road trip on Friday with a stop in Chicago for an NBA Cup game at the United Center.