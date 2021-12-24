Iwundu enters protocols, bringing Hawks’ total to eight out in protocols

Wes Iwundu, whom the Hawks signed via a 10-day hardship exception to bolster the roster amid a COVID-19 outbreak for the team, entered NBA health and safety protocols Friday afternoon.
Iwundu has appeared in one game for the extremely short-handed Hawks, playing 23 minutes in their win vs. the Sixers Thursday.
That means the Hawks now have eight players (Iwundu plus Trae Young, Sharife Cooper, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Lou Williams) in protocols, sidelined with COVID-19, heading into the Christmas Day game in New York.
At the moment, they still have enough bodies to field a team (a minimum of eight players), unless more players enter protocols.
