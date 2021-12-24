Iwundu enters protocols, bringing Hawks’ total to eight out in protocols

Iwundu has appeared in one game for the extremely short-handed Hawks, playing 23 minutes in their win vs. the Sixers Thursday.

That means the Hawks now have eight players (Iwundu plus Trae Young, Sharife Cooper, Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Lou Williams) in protocols, sidelined with COVID-19, heading into the Christmas Day game in New York.