Hawks release statement on Hank Aaron’s passing

The Hawks released a statement regarding Braves legend and baseball great Hank Aaron, who died Friday at the age of 86.
“The Atlanta Hawks organization is deeply saddened by the passing of Atlanta Braves legend Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron,” the statement read. “His greatness transcended sports. ‘Hammerin’ Hank’ was the epitome of class and grace, breaking barriers and records with the swing of his bat.
“In an interview, Hank once said baseball was not about breaking records but simply playing to the best of one’s potential. We are thankful that Hank not only played but that he lived to the best of his potential, leaving an example for our city and the world to follow.
We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, the Braves organization and the entire sports world.”
During the 2018-19 season, Aaron paid the Hawks a visit at their practice facility and received his own Hawks jersey. On Instagram, Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce posted that Aaron had thanked Pierce for inviting him to speak to the team.
“I said/say THANK YOU for allowing us the opportunity to receive your blessings, be humbled by your presence and for uplifting a nation with your courageous achievements of living and succeeding through history despite the obstacles formed against you,” Pierce posted.