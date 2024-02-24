Hawks won’t have center Onyeka Okongwu for at least two more weeks

Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu will continue to miss time with the Hawks.
The team announced Saturday that Okongwu will miss at least the next couple of weeks because of a left big toe sprain/sesamoiditis and that he has been placed in a walking boot.
The team will re-evaluate him in approximately two weeks.
Okongwu left the Hawks’ matchup against the Bulls on Feb. 12 with four minutes to play.
The Hawks have dealt with some blows to their front court over the course of the season. Okongwu had been filling in as the team’s starting big man in the absence of Clint Capela.
In the five games before his injury, Okongwu was averaging 16 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in Capela’s absence. He shot 64.7% overall on 10.2 field-goal attempts per game, while knocking down 44.4% of his 3-point shots.
The Hawks return to the floor at 7 p.m. Sunday when they host the Magic at State Farm Arena.
