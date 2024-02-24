Hawks won’t have center Onyeka Okongwu for at least two more weeks

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

Okongwu left the Hawks’ matchup against the Bulls on Feb. 12 with four minutes to play.

The Hawks have dealt with some blows to their front court over the course of the season. Okongwu had been filling in as the team’s starting big man in the absence of Clint Capela.

In the five games before his injury, Okongwu was averaging 16 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in Capela’s absence. He shot 64.7% overall on 10.2 field-goal attempts per game, while knocking down 44.4% of his 3-point shots.

The Hawks return to the floor at 7 p.m. Sunday when they host the Magic at State Farm Arena.