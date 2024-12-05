Hawks win 5th straight game and halt Bucks’ 7-game run

The Hawks improved to 12-11 while Milwaukee slipped to 11-10. The teams are neck-and-neck for fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

After building a 20-point lead, the Hawks kept the Bucks at bay for much of the second half, overcoming brief Milwaukee spurts. The Hawks had a 30-12 advantage in fast-break points, outrebounded Milwaukee 55-40, had a 64-34 edge in points in the paint and made 20 of 22 free throws.

Milwaukee looked sluggish after a sharp shooting performance on Tuesday night in a dominant win over the Pistons in Detroit. Milwaukee shot 42% overall and 33% from 3-point range. The Bucks had won nine of 10.

The Bucks jumped out quickly, building a 10-point lead, but the Hawks closed the first quarter on a 23-10 run to grab 38-35 lead. The Hawks’ push continued into the second quarter when it took a 13-point advantage at one point. The Hawks led the rest of the way.

The Hawks’ bench outscored the Bucks 50-31 and had three players in double figures, with Hunter leading the way.

The Hawks host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.