Hawks welcome John Collins, then beat Jazz

Though Johnson scored just six of his 22 points in the third, he used his rebounding to help initiate the offense.

Johnson, who had 13 rebounds, six assists and one steal in the game, also found Bogdan Bogdanovic for a buzzer beater at the end of the first half. The Hawks forward drove into the paint, collapsing the Jazz defense before kicking out to a wide open Bogdanovic in the corner.

“Well, Dre (De’Andre Hunter) and Bogi were both open but I think everybody on the team likes a wide-open corner Bogi 3,” Johnson said. “So, the percentage on that is high. So I just looked Dre’s way like I was passing there and that left Bogi wide open.”

He also found Hunter out in transition after a steal for an easy layup.

2. The Hawks led the Jazz wire to wire after getting out to a 9-0 run in the first quarter and holding them to 18 points. That’s the second-fewest points the Hawks have given up to an opponent this season in the opening quarter.

The Hawks had a few defensive lapses in the second half after leading 55-44 at the end of the first half. That allowed the Jazz to cut the lead to single digits. But after the Hawks called a timeout with 3:29 left in the third, they did not allow the Jazz to settle and eventually built the lead to 20 by the end of the third quarter.

The Hawks scored 28 points off of 18 Jazz turnovers, seven of which came in the first quarter.

It’s the second time in two games and just the third time this season that the Hawks have held an opponent under 100 points.

“I think, other than we had some stretches where particularly live-ball turnovers, those are normally hard to defend against,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “But when we got set, I thought, you know we did a better job staying in front of the ball and, our bigs came over and contested shots, and were able to rebound. So, it’s playing through a whole possession. So, I think we’re helping each other more.”

3. The Hawks got a big defensive energy jolt from rookie Kobe Bufkin, who made life tough on the Jazz guards. Bufkin, like in his outing against the Magic Sunday, moved his feet, attacked his defensive assignments and forced the Jazz to make the extra pass.

In his first stint, he picked up Jordan Clarkson with 3.2 seconds to play in the first quarter. As Clarkson dribbled in from the perimeter, Bufkin forced him out wide and prevented him from getting inside the paint. Bufkin then made Clarkson decide between taking a baseline jumper or passing out to Kris Dunn in the corner. Clarkson made the extra pass and Dunn missed the 3.

Bufkin played disciplined but aggressive defense on Tuesday and didn’t get whistled for his first foul until 4:34 remained in the game.

“You know who I practice against everyday?” Bufkin said when asked how he learned to play disciplined defense. “I practice against Trae Young everyday. So, you gotta learn how to play without touching people.”

4. Tuesday’s game held some emotion as the Hawks welcomed Collins back. The former Hawks forward tried to hold back emotions. But before the game, tears flooded Collins’ eyes as he greeted former teammates and went over for their handshakes.

He received a raucous welcome from the crowd when his name was announced. He also acknowledged the crowd following a tribute video played during the first timeout.

“It’s good to see our brate (brother) back, for sure,” Bogdanovic said.

Collins finished with five points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one block.

5. The return of Collins provided even more of a competitive spark in the front court.

Clint Capela forced Collins to brick a jumper before Collins blocked Capela on the other end. Capela got the better of Collins in this matchup, finish with nine points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and one steal.

Stat to know

377 -- Clint Capela recorded his 377th career block as a Hawk, tying him with John Collins for the 10th-most blocks in franchise history.

Quotable

“I honestly feel like we got so used to him like his energy and some sayings that he was doing that when he was gone, we talked about it.” Bogdanovic on the memories he and the team have of Collins.

Up next

The Hawks face the Nets in their next two games, with the first on Thursday.