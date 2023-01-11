ajc logo
X

Hawks’ Trae Young to miss Wednesday’s action vs. Bucks

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

The Hawks won’t have Trae Young for Wednesday’s game against the Bucks at State Farm Arena. The team ruled out Young with a non-COVID illness ahead of the game.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

Young was not present during the portion of the team’s shootaround that was available to the media Wednesday morning. That, however, is not always an indicator of his attendance in general.

The 24-year-old guard has missed only four of the team’s 40 games this season and has averaged 27.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 9.8 assists.

The Hawks already had ruled out center Clint Capela, who has missed the past 11 of 12 games with a right calf strain, on Tuesday night. The team will now face a fairly healthy Bucks team, which the Hawks have defeated in their past two meetings.

Milwaukee has ruled out Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness).

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Ashley Landis

Roster movement underway for Georgia Bulldogs after national title20h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech lands Clemson defensive tackle Etinosa Reuben out of portal
4h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Atlanta United signs goalkeeper Clement Diop
55m ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Updated: Georgia’s trophy on public display in Athens
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Updated: Georgia’s trophy on public display in Athens
7h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks’ Derrick Favors ‘ready to go’ after signing 10-day contract
44m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hawks’ Derrick Favors ‘ready to go’ after signing 10-day contract
44m ago
Hawks sign former Georgia Tech standout Derrick Favors to 10-day contract
18h ago
Hawks have little room for error as they come upon halfway point of the season
21h ago
Featured

Watch again: The scene on the field as Georgia repeats as national champs
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
21h ago
Fulton special grand jury completes Trump investigation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top