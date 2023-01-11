Hawks’ Trae Young to miss Wednesday’s action vs. Bucks

The Hawks won’t have Trae Young for Wednesday’s game against the Bucks at State Farm Arena. The team ruled out Young with a non-COVID illness ahead of the game.
Young was not present during the portion of the team’s shootaround that was available to the media Wednesday morning. That, however, is not always an indicator of his attendance in general.
The 24-year-old guard has missed only four of the team’s 40 games this season and has averaged 27.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 9.8 assists.
The Hawks already had ruled out center Clint Capela, who has missed the past 11 of 12 games with a right calf strain, on Tuesday night. The team will now face a fairly healthy Bucks team, which the Hawks have defeated in their past two meetings.
Milwaukee has ruled out Serge Ibaka (personal reasons) and Khris Middleton (right knee soreness).
