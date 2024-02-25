Hawks’ Trae Young to miss Sunday’s game vs. Magic

Trae Young will not play on Sunday when the Hawks host the Magic at State Farm Arena. The team ruled Young out Saturday ahead of its matchup with a left fifth finger injury.

This will be just the fifth game that Young has missed this season he has had a solid year that earned him his third All-Star reserve nod. Through 51 games, Young has averaged 26.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 10.8 assists.

With Young out, the Hawks likely will bump Bogdan Bogdanovic into the starting lineup alongside Dejounte Murray in the backcourt. With Bogdanovic starting, Hawks reserve Garrison Mathews could see an increase in playing time. The Hawks also recalled rookie Kobe Bufkin from his assignment with their G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.