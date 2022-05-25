Hawks’ Trae Young named to All-NBA third team

BreakingNews
Rematch: Kemp’s GOP victory sets up another battle with Abrams
Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

Hawks fourth-year guard Trae Young has been named to the Kia All-NBA third team, the league announced Tuesday.

Young is the first Hawks player to be named to an All-NBA team since the 2010-11 season when Al Horford was picked for the third team.

Voted upon by members of the media, Young is joined on the third team by pretty good company -- Chris Paul, LeBron James, Pascal Siakam and Karl-Anthony Towns.

During the 2021-22 regular season, Young led the NBA in points (2,155) and assists (737), joining Nate “Tiny” Archibald as the only player in NBA history to lead both categories in the same season (1972-73). Young averaged a career-high in assists per game (9.7), while shooting career bests in field-goal percentage (.460), 3-point field goal percentage (.382) and free throw percentage (.904), scoring 28.4 points per game (second-highest of his career). His 9.7 assists per game ranked third in the NBA this past season, while his 28.4 points per game and .904 free throw percentage both ranked fourth.

