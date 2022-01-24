Hamburger icon
Hawks’ Trae Young named Player of the Week

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young brings the ball upcourt against Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin during the second half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Credit: AP Photo/Rusty Jones

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Trae Young was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Jan. 17-23, the NBA announced Monday.

Young led the Hawks to a 4-0 record and averaged 31.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.0 steals. He was the only player in the conference to average at least 30 points and nine assists for the week.

It is the fifth time Young has Player of the Week honors in his career, including twice this season.

Young had 30 points and 11 assists in a win over the Bucks, 37 points and 14 assists against the Timberwolves, 28 points and seven assists against the Heat and 30 points and four assists against the Hornets. Highlights of his week included 23 third-quarter points against the Timberwolves and a career-high eight 3-pointers against the Hornets.

About the Author

Follow Sarah K. Spencer on facebookFollow Sarah K. Spencer on twitter

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

