Hawks’ Trae Young named Player of the Week

Trae Young was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Jan. 17-23, the NBA announced Monday.
Young led the Hawks to a 4-0 record and averaged 31.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.0 steals. He was the only player in the conference to average at least 30 points and nine assists for the week.
It is the fifth time Young has Player of the Week honors in his career, including twice this season.
Young had 30 points and 11 assists in a win over the Bucks, 37 points and 14 assists against the Timberwolves, 28 points and seven assists against the Heat and 30 points and four assists against the Hornets. Highlights of his week included 23 third-quarter points against the Timberwolves and a career-high eight 3-pointers against the Hornets.
