Hawks’ Trae Young gets votes for All-NBA teams

Hawks guard Trae Young received votes in balloting for the NBA’s All First, Second and Third Teams, released by the league on Wednesday.
Young received a total of 13 points with one second-team and 10 third-team votes. Among guards that did not make any of the All-NBA teams, Young finished behind Bradley Beal (32 points) and Kyle Lowry (26). He finished ahead of Donovan Mitchell (10), Kemba Walker (4) and Devin Booker (3).
The All-NBA First Team is Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, James Harden, Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic.
The All-NBA Second Team is Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic, Damian Lillard, Chris Paul and Pascal Siakam.
The All-NBA Third Team is Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert, Ben Simmons and Russell Westbrook.
The All-NBA Team was selected by a global panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. Players were awarded five points for each vote to the All-NBA First Team, three points for each vote to the Second Team and one point for each vote to the Third Team. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position where they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes.
The voting was conducted based on regular-season games played through March 11. The seeding games as part of the 2019-20 season restart, did not count toward voting for the All-NBA Team or the league’s other traditional end-of-season awards.
As a matter of newspaper policy, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution does not vote for such awards.