Hawks Summer League roster includes Johnson, Cooper; no Reddish

The Hawks’ Summer League roster includes recent draft picks Jalen Johnson and Sharife Cooper in addition to last year’s two-way players Skylar Mays and Nathan Knight, and Hawks assistant coach Matt Hill will be at the helm.
As of now it does not include Cam Reddish, who was previously expected to participate. Right Achilles soreness sidelined Reddish, 21, for four-plus months this past season, his second in the NBA (however, his absence from Summer League isn’t because of injury).
He eventually returned in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against Milwaukee, scoring 11 points in 17 minutes. Reddish also played in games 4 and 5, bringing an edge on defense and delivering a breakout 21-point effort in Game 6, going 6-for-7 from three-point range and leading the Hawks’ comeback attempt.
Overall, however, Reddish struggled with his shot in Year 2, shooting 26.2% from 3-point range, and only played in 26 games due to injury (averaging 11.2 points, 1.3 steals and four rebounds in 28.8 minutes, not getting to play under new coach Nate McMillan until the postseason).
In addition, rookie Onyeka Okongwu won’t participate (he recently underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum).
Here’s the team’s Summer League roster so far, but keep in mind Summer League rosters are fluid and subject to change:
- Jalen Johnson
- Sharife Cooper
- Skylar Mays
- Nathan Knight
- Jeremiah Martin
- Justin Jaworski
- Ibi Watson
- Max Heidegger
- DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell
- Admiral Schofield
- Naz Carter
- Eric Moreland
- Juwan Durham