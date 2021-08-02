Hawks Summer League roster includes Johnson, Cooper; no Reddish

As of now it does not include Cam Reddish, who was previously expected to participate. Right Achilles soreness sidelined Reddish, 21, for four-plus months this past season, his second in the NBA (however, his absence from Summer League isn’t because of injury).

He eventually returned in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against Milwaukee, scoring 11 points in 17 minutes. Reddish also played in games 4 and 5, bringing an edge on defense and delivering a breakout 21-point effort in Game 6, going 6-for-7 from three-point range and leading the Hawks’ comeback attempt.