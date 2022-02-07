Hawks struggle shooting in loss to Mavericks

“I thought the game was a missed opportunity,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “Certainly that was a missed opportunity, when Luka went out, but teams, a lot of times when the best player goes out, they rise to the occasion. And they got even more aggressive.”

3. Down 90-86 with 4:04 left in the fourth, a poor sequence for the Hawks put them too far behind to recover. First, Reggie Bullock intercepted a De’Andre Hunter (14 points, six rebounds, two assists) pass, with Kevin Huerter (11 points, two assists) called for goaltending. Young missed a 3-pointer, Doncic answered with a jumper and then Young had a turnover. Things continued to spiral after that, and similar to Friday’s loss in Toronto, the Hawks committed a few costly turnovers down the stretch (four in the fourth quarter, 12 overall). Atlanta was held to 18 points in the final period. Bullock tied a team-high with 22 points, scoring 10 of those in the fourth quarter, adding nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.

4. Dallas entered Sunday’s game No. 5 in the league in defensive rating (107.2), and played scrappy defense on Young, who joined the rest of the Hawks on their off-shooting night. Young finished with 17 points, though he went 0-for-6 from 3-point range and 6-for-19 from the field (5-5 FT). He added 11 assists for a double-double, and committed four turnovers.

“We weren’t shooting good and they went to a zone, and when you’re going against a zone you’ve got to really knock down some shots, and that’s why they go to it,” Young said. “For us, we’ve got to do better at knocking down shots. And we will. It’s just one of those nights. We’ll bounce back.”

5. John Collins was a bright spot in this game, finishing with a season-high 18 rebounds, to go with 22 points, one assist and one steal. Collins finished as a plus-1 in the loss.

Stat of the game: 16 (how many 3′s the Mavericks made, compared to the Hawks’ five)

Star of the game: Bullock (tied Brunson for a team-high 22 points, with 10 of that coming in the fourth quarter)

Quotable: “I thought they out-scrapped us the entire game. I thought they wanted it more. The urgency for the 48 minutes, they came with more urgency and played with more urgency.” (McMillan on Dallas controlling the game)