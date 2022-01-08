Hawks struggle defensively in loss to Lakers

LOS ANGELES – The Hawks (17-21) again struggled defensively in a 134-118 loss to the Lakers (21-19) at Crypto.com Arena.
Next up, the Hawks will stay in LA and face the Clippers Sunday.
Below are some takeaways from the loss:
1. Finally, it seemed Hawks roster was almost back to normal, with Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins and Jalen Johnson exiting health and safety protocols for this game. Plus, Trae Young returned after missing one game with a low back contusion. But, in another bout of bad luck, Clint Capela exited the game early in the fourth quarter with what the Hawks ruled a left ankle sprain. Regarding the team’s COVID-19 outbreak, though, the Hawks are down to three players in health and safety protocols (Gorgui Dieng, plus two players on 10-day hardship deals, Cameron Oliver and Chris Clemons), though De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is still out injured.
2. Down 19 midway through the second quarter, the Hawks rallied and cut it to a 64-61 deficit at halftime. They got down 12 early in the third but fought back again, a lob from Young to Collins making it a four-point game with 7:58 left in the quarter, but could never gain the lead, giving up 101 points before the fourth quarter had even started. The fourth got out of hand, the deficit reaching 19 after a 3-pointer by LeBron James (32 points, nine assists, eight rebounds) with 9:52 left, again highlighting the Hawks’ defensive issues.
3. The Hawks’ 15 turnovers proved to be costly – the Lakers capitalized with 28 points, and had 24 fast-break points. Malik Monk went 7-12 from 3-point range and finished with a season-high 29 points, helping the Lakers shoot 41.5% from beyond the arc overall.
4. With his 17th straight game of scoring 25-plus points, Young officially broke Dominique Wilkins’ record of 16. Young neared a triple-double with 25 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds, but he also committed a season-high nine turnovers.
5. One game after Kevin Huerter came off the bench to lead the Hawks in scoring in their win vs. the Kings, he had another solidshooting game as a reserve, finishing with 16 points and going 4-6 from 3.
Stat of the game: 37 (the amount of assists the Lakers tallied, to the Hawks’ 28)
Star of the game: James (led the Lakers in scoring with 32 points, to go with nine assists and eight rebounds)
