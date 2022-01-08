Hawks struggle defensively in loss to Lakers

1. Finally, it seemed Hawks roster was almost back to normal, with Bogdan Bogdanovic, John Collins and Jalen Johnson exiting health and safety protocols for this game. Plus, Trae Young returned after missing one game with a low back contusion. But, in another bout of bad luck, Clint Capela exited the game early in the fourth quarter with what the Hawks ruled a left ankle sprain. Regarding the team’s COVID-19 outbreak, though, the Hawks are down to three players in health and safety protocols (Gorgui Dieng, plus two players on 10-day hardship deals, Cameron Oliver and Chris Clemons), though De’Andre Hunter (right wrist injury recovery) is still out injured.

2. Down 19 midway through the second quarter, the Hawks rallied and cut it to a 64-61 deficit at halftime. They got down 12 early in the third but fought back again, a lob from Young to Collins making it a four-point game with 7:58 left in the quarter, but could never gain the lead, giving up 101 points before the fourth quarter had even started. The fourth got out of hand, the deficit reaching 19 after a 3-pointer by LeBron James (32 points, nine assists, eight rebounds) with 9:52 left, again highlighting the Hawks’ defensive issues.