Hawks stage fourth-quarter comeback to beat Grizzlies

After going 2-2 in the preseason, the Hawks will begin their 2020-21 regular season Wednesday in Chicago.

1. The Hawks trailed by as much as 19 points and didn’t take their first lead of the game, 111-109, until the 2:02 mark in the fourth quarter (courtesy of a Brandon Goodwin floater). Back-to-back 3′s by John Collins (who finished with 15 points and six rebounds) and Kevin Huerter (16 points, three rebounds) had cut the Hawks’ deficit to 105-100 with a little less than six minutes to play, and another 3 and layup by Solomon Hill tied things up and seemed to energize the team. The Hawks weren’t competitive at all in the second half of their 128-106 loss to the Grizzlies Thursday, so that response and ability to nab a win is a good sign. For Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce, it was also good to see all 13 available players participate (the Hawks were over the limit with 8:08 remaining in the third and Trae Young, who tallied four steals, fouled out with 8:44 to go in the fourth). “I thought our fight was tremendous, which is why we were able to just hang around all game, and then wear it down at the end,” Pierce said. “But it was good, for me it was good to see a bunch of groups, a bunch of combinations in our groups, and to be able to play everybody, and kind of get some momentum in the preseason.”