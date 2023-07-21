Hawks sign veteran guard Wesley Matthews to one-year deal

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Hawks
By
16 minutes ago
The Hawks added a veteran presence to their locker room Friday. The team signed guard Wesley Matthews to a one-year deal, according to a person familiar with the situation.

A 36-year-old guard, Matthews comes to the Hawks fresh off two seasons with the Bucks. He has 14 seasons of NBA experience and is a career 37.6% 3-point shooter. He could add another veteran voice to the locker room, along with Patty Mills, who the team acquired earlier this month from the Thunder.

Matthews, whose dad, Wes Matthews, played for the Hawks in the 1980s, averaged 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 16 minutes with the Bucks last season.

The Hawks now have 15 players signed to guaranteed deals, two players on nonguaranteed deals and two more on two-way contracts. Both Tyrese Martin and Vit Krejci have nonguaranteed contracts, and the team had until Friday to decide whether to guarantee Martin’s.

If the Hawks don’t guarantee him, they’ll likely waive him, and he will become a free agent.

The Hawks, though, look to keep their options open.

Here is where the Hawks roster stands right now.

PG: Trae Young, Patty Mills, Kobe Bufkin, *Vit Krejci

SG: Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Garrison Mathews, Wesley Matthews, *Tyrese Martin

SF: De’Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, AJ Griffin, Seth Lundy (two-way)

PF: Jalen Johnson, Mouhamed Gueye, Miles Norris (two-way)

C: Clint Capela, Onyeka Okongwu, Bruno Fernando

*- nonguaranteed contract

