Hawks sign Skylar Mays to two-way contract

Mays was on a two-way contract for the Hawks last season and also had a strong showing at this year’s NBA Summer League. He contributed 3.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 33 appearances with the Hawks last season and had 18.8 points, 3.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 28.7 minutes per game in Summer League.

Keeping him around will maintain some depth in the backcourt.