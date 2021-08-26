ajc logo
Hawks sign Skylar Mays to two-way contract

Hawks' Skylar Mays (4) loses possession of the ball while being swarmed by Boston Celtics defense during the second half Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Hawks won 127-112. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)
Hawks' Skylar Mays (4) loses possession of the ball while being swarmed by Boston Celtics defense during the second half Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The Hawks won 127-112. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

The Hawks on Thursday announced they signed Skylar Mays to a two-way contract.

Mays was on a two-way contract for the Hawks last season and also had a strong showing at this year’s NBA Summer League. He contributed 3.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 33 appearances with the Hawks last season and had 18.8 points, 3.8 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 28.7 minutes per game in Summer League.

Keeping him around will maintain some depth in the backcourt.

The Hawks selected Mays, who was first-team All-SEC as a senior at LSU, at No. 50 in the 2020 draft.

