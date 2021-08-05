Hawks sign Johnson to rookie-scale deal, Cooper to two-way

Both players are slated to participate in the NBA Summer League, which begins Sunday in Las Vegas. The Hawks selected Johnson in the first round, with the No. 20 pick, in this year’s draft, and Cooper in the second round.

In 13 games at Duke, Johnson (6-foot-9, 7-foot wingspan) averaged 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.4 minutes, shooting 52.3% from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range. He has great size and potential.