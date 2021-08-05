ajc logo
Hawks sign Johnson to rookie-scale deal, Cooper to two-way

1 hour ago
Ahead of Summer League, the Hawks signed Jalen Johnson to a rookie-scale deal and Sharife Cooper to a two-way contract, according to a person familiar with the situation. The team has not announced the signings.

Both players are slated to participate in the NBA Summer League, which begins Sunday in Las Vegas. The Hawks selected Johnson in the first round, with the No. 20 pick, in this year’s draft, and Cooper in the second round.

In 13 games at Duke, Johnson (6-foot-9, 7-foot wingspan) averaged 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.4 minutes, shooting 52.3% from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range. He has great size and potential.

Cooper (6-1, 180 pounds) played at McEachern High and Auburn. In 12 games with the Tigers, he averaged 20.2 points and 8.1 assists in 33.1 minutes per game, shooting 39.1% from the field and 22.8% from 3-point range.

