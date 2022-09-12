BreakingNews
BREAKING: Officer-involved shooting investigation underway in Walton County
ajc logo
X

Hawks sign guard Jarrett Culver to two-way contract

Memphis Grizzlies guard Jarrett Culver (23) drives to the basket defended by Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) in the second half of a preseason game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (Nikki Boertman/AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Memphis Grizzlies guard Jarrett Culver (23) drives to the basket defended by Hawks guard Sharife Cooper (2) in the second half of a preseason game Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (Nikki Boertman/AP)

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

The Hawks filled their open two-way roster spot Monday by signing former top-10 draft pick and three-year pro Jarrett Culver.

The move comes after the Hawks waived Chaundee Brown on Sunday. Now, the team now has a chance to take an extended look at a player they targeted ahead of the 2019 NBA draft, where he was selected No. 6 overall by the Phoenix Suns.

Culver, whose rights were traded on draft night to Minnesota, averaged 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 134 games with the Timberwolves and Grizzlies. He would bring some playoff experience to the Hawks and their G League affiliate after appearing in three postseason games with the Grizzlies. He averaged 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 7.3 minutes.

Culver played collegiately at Texas Tech Red Raiders for two seasons (2017-19). He averaged 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes and could add another defensive layer to the Hawks should he earn minutes.

The Hawks have a dearth of wings on their roster. So, Culver will have plenty of competition when training camp opens later this month.

Point guard

Trae Young

Aaron Holiday

Trent Forrest (two-way contract)

Tyson Etienne (Exhibit 10)

Shooting guard

Dejounte Murray

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Tyrese Martin

Jarrett Culver (two-way)

Small Forward

De’Andre Hunter

Justin Holiday

AJ Griffin

Power forward

John Collins

Moe Harkless

Jalen Johnson

Chris Silva (Exhibit 10)

Center

Clint Capela

Onyeka Okongwu

Frank Kaminsky

The Hawks will carry 18 players into training camp. They currently have 14 players signed to guaranteed deals for the upcoming season and no open two-way spots. The team could elevate a player signed to a two-way contract to a standard deal should Forrest or Culver impress in training camp.

Hawks offseason moves

June 23: Selected AJ Griffin with the No. 16 pick. Drafted Ryan Rollins with the No. 44 pick and traded him to the Warriors for No. 51 pick Tyrese Martin and $2 million.

June 29: Obtained Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale from the Spurs in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round pick (from Hornets), 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick and the right to swap first-round picks in 2026.

June 30: Free agents Delon Wright (Wizards) and Kevin Knox (Pistons) agree to deals with other teams.

June 30: Extended a two-way qualifying offer to 2021 draft pick Sharife Cooper.

July 1: Agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Aaron Holiday.

July 1: Traded Kevin Huerter to the Kings for Justin Holiday, Maurice “Moe” Harkless and a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick.

July 2: Dealt Jock Landale to Suns for cash.

July 3: Signed AJ Griffin to rookie deal.

July 5: Promoted Joe Prunty to lead assistant; hired Mike Longabardi.

July 8: Signed center Frank Kaminsky to one-year deal.

July 16: Signed Tyrese Martin to two-year contract.

July 19: Hired Kyle Korver as director of player affairs and development.

July 22: Guard Sharife Cooper signs his two-way qualifying offer.

July 26: Hawks waive guard Sharife Cooper.

Aug. 8: Signed guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract.

Aug. 22: Signed guard Tyson Etienne to Exhibit 10 contract.

Aug. 25: Signed forward Chris Silva to Exhibit 10 contract.

Sept. 11: Waived guard Chaundee Brown.

Sept. 12: Signed Jarrett Culver to two-way contract.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks
ajc.com

Context is coming as No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs open SEC play6h ago
Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Credit: Stephen Brashear

Kenley Jansen blows save to lose wild game versus Mariners
16h ago
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Credit: Todd Kirkland

Former Braves pitcher dies in auto accident on way to NYC 9/11 event
18h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota slides under Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the fourth quarter Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota’s red zone fumble, bobbled snap prove costly for Falcons
17h ago
Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota slides under Saints linebacker Demario Davis during the fourth quarter Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcus Mariota’s red zone fumble, bobbled snap prove costly for Falcons
17h ago
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) scores a touchdown run during the third quarter as Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) jumps against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Arthur Smith on Pitts: ‘Kyle had a huge impact on the game’
31m ago
The Latest
The Hawks waived guard Chaundee Brown (right), the NBA team announced Sunday.

Credit: AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.

Hawks waive guard Chaundee Brown
20h ago
Hawks great Lou Hudson inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame
Bally Sports releases Hawks’ broadcast schedule, team
Featured
Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Bulldogs football is part of election playbook this fall
23h ago
Live updates: No more marmalade sandwiches as queen tribute
1h ago
How to help the families of Cobb deputies killed in line of duty
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top