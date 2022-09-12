Hawks sign guard Jarrett Culver to two-way contract

The move comes after the Hawks waived Chaundee Brown on Sunday. Now, the team now has a chance to take an extended look at a player they targeted ahead of the 2019 NBA draft, where he was selected No. 6 overall by the Phoenix Suns.

Culver, whose rights were traded on draft night to Minnesota, averaged 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 134 games with the Timberwolves and Grizzlies. He would bring some playoff experience to the Hawks and their G League affiliate after appearing in three postseason games with the Grizzlies. He averaged 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 7.3 minutes.