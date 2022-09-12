Hawks sign guard Jarrett Culver to two-way contract

The Hawks filled their open two-way roster spot Monday by signing former top-10 draft pick and three-year pro Jarrett Culver.
The move comes after the Hawks waived Chaundee Brown on Sunday. Now, the team now has a chance to take an extended look at a player they targeted ahead of the 2019 NBA draft, where he was selected No. 6 overall by the Phoenix Suns.
Culver, whose rights were traded on draft night to Minnesota, averaged 6.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 134 games with the Timberwolves and Grizzlies. He would bring some playoff experience to the Hawks and their G League affiliate after appearing in three postseason games with the Grizzlies. He averaged 2.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in 7.3 minutes.
Culver played collegiately at Texas Tech Red Raiders for two seasons (2017-19). He averaged 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes and could add another defensive layer to the Hawks should he earn minutes.
The Hawks have a dearth of wings on their roster. So, Culver will have plenty of competition when training camp opens later this month.
Point guard
Trae Young
Aaron Holiday
Trent Forrest (two-way contract)
Tyson Etienne (Exhibit 10)
Shooting guard
Dejounte Murray
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Tyrese Martin
Jarrett Culver (two-way)
Small Forward
De’Andre Hunter
Justin Holiday
AJ Griffin
Power forward
John Collins
Moe Harkless
Jalen Johnson
Chris Silva (Exhibit 10)
Center
Clint Capela
Onyeka Okongwu
Frank Kaminsky
The Hawks will carry 18 players into training camp. They currently have 14 players signed to guaranteed deals for the upcoming season and no open two-way spots. The team could elevate a player signed to a two-way contract to a standard deal should Forrest or Culver impress in training camp.
Hawks offseason moves
June 23: Selected AJ Griffin with the No. 16 pick. Drafted Ryan Rollins with the No. 44 pick and traded him to the Warriors for No. 51 pick Tyrese Martin and $2 million.
June 29: Obtained Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale from the Spurs in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round pick (from Hornets), 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick and the right to swap first-round picks in 2026.
June 30: Free agents Delon Wright (Wizards) and Kevin Knox (Pistons) agree to deals with other teams.
June 30: Extended a two-way qualifying offer to 2021 draft pick Sharife Cooper.
July 1: Agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Aaron Holiday.
July 1: Traded Kevin Huerter to the Kings for Justin Holiday, Maurice “Moe” Harkless and a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick.
July 2: Dealt Jock Landale to Suns for cash.
July 3: Signed AJ Griffin to rookie deal.
July 5: Promoted Joe Prunty to lead assistant; hired Mike Longabardi.
July 8: Signed center Frank Kaminsky to one-year deal.
July 16: Signed Tyrese Martin to two-year contract.
July 19: Hired Kyle Korver as director of player affairs and development.
July 22: Guard Sharife Cooper signs his two-way qualifying offer.
July 26: Hawks waive guard Sharife Cooper.
Aug. 8: Signed guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract.
Aug. 22: Signed guard Tyson Etienne to Exhibit 10 contract.
Aug. 25: Signed forward Chris Silva to Exhibit 10 contract.
Sept. 11: Waived guard Chaundee Brown.
Sept. 12: Signed Jarrett Culver to two-way contract.
