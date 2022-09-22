Hawks sign guard Armoni Brooks to Exhibit 10 contract, finalize camp roster

Brooks appeared in 54 games (11 starts) last season with Rockets (41 games) before he was waived and re-signed with the Skyhawks. He was called up to the Raptors and played on a pair of 10-day contract before the team waived him in July. He averaged 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15.6 minutes last season.

Brooks originally went undrafted in 2019 before he signed with the Rockets in 2021. In 20 games, he averaged 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.0 minutes, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor.