Hawks sign guard Armoni Brooks to Exhibit 10 contract, finalize camp roster

The Hawks have rounded out their training-camp roster with the signing of Armoni Brooks.
Brooks appeared in 54 games (11 starts) last season with Rockets (41 games) before he was waived and re-signed with the Skyhawks. He was called up to the Raptors and played on a pair of 10-day contract before the team waived him in July. He averaged 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15.6 minutes last season.
Brooks originally went undrafted in 2019 before he signed with the Rockets in 2021. In 20 games, he averaged 11.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.0 minutes, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor.
The former 18 American Athletic Conference Sixth Man of the Year at the University of Houston appeared in four preseason games with the Hawks during the 2019-20 season and has appeared in 60 NBA G League contests, for the Skyhawks (2019-20, 2021-22) and the Vipers, the G League affiliate of the Rockets (2020-21).
The Hawks now have 20 players on their roster heading into camp, with 14 on guaranteed deals, two on two-way contracts and four signed to Exhibit 10 agreements.
Hawks offseason moves
June 23: Selected AJ Griffin with the No. 16 pick. Drafted Ryan Rollins with the No. 44 pick and traded him to the Warriors for No. 51 pick Tyrese Martin and $2 million.
June 29: Obtained Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale from the Spurs in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round pick (from Hornets), 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick and the right to swap first-round picks in 2026.
June 30: Free agents Delon Wright (Wizards) and Kevin Knox (Pistons) agree to deals with other teams.
June 30: Extended a two-way qualifying offer to 2021 draft pick Sharife Cooper.
July 1: Agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Aaron Holiday.
July 1: Traded Kevin Huerter to the Kings for Justin Holiday, Maurice “Moe” Harkless and a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick.
July 2: Dealt Jock Landale to Suns for cash.
July 3: Signed AJ Griffin to rookie deal.
July 5: Promoted Joe Prunty to lead assistant; hired Mike Longabardi.
July 8: Signed center Frank Kaminsky to one-year deal.
July 16: Signed Tyrese Martin to two-year contract.
July 19: Hired Kyle Korver as director of player affairs and development.
July 22: Guard Sharife Cooper signs his two-way qualifying offer.
July 26: Hawks waive guard Sharife Cooper.
Aug. 8: Signed guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract.
Aug. 22: Signed guard Tyson Etienne to Exhibit 10 contract.
Aug. 25: Signed forward Chris Silva to Exhibit 10 contract.
Sept. 11: Waived guard Chaundee Brown.
Sept. 12: Signed Jarrett Culver to two-way contract.
Sept. 16: Signed guard Malik Ellison to Exhibit 10 contract.
Sept. 22: Signed Armoni Brooks to Exhibit 10 contract.
