Hawks sign forward Chris Silva to Exhibit 10 contract

A Gabon native, Silva played four seasons at University of South Carolina, where he averaged 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in 21.7 minutes, appearing in 134 games, making 108 starts.

As of now, the Hawks’ have only two spots available on their roster heading into the training. They are allowed to carry up to 20 players into training camp before whittling it down to 15 guaranteed deals and two two-way contracts before they open the season Oct. 19 against the Rockets.

Hawks offseason moves

June 23: Selected AJ Griffin with the No. 16 pick. Drafted Ryan Rollins with the No. 44 pick and traded him to the Warriors for No. 51 pick Tyrese Martin and $2 million.

June 29: Obtained Dejounte Murray and Jock Landale from the Spurs in exchange for Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round pick (from Hornets), 2025 first-round pick, 2027 first-round pick and the right to swap first-round picks in 2026.

June 30: Free agents Delon Wright (Wizards) and Kevin Knox (Pistons) agree to deals with other teams.

June 30: Extended a two-way qualifying offer to 2021 draft pick Sharife Cooper.

July 1: Agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Aaron Holiday.

July 1: Traded Kevin Huerter to the Kings for Justin Holiday, Maurice “Moe” Harkless and a 2024 lottery-protected first-round pick.

July 2: Dealt Jock Landale to Suns for cash.

July 3: Signed AJ Griffin to rookie deal.

July 5: Promoted Joe Prunty to lead assistant; hired Mike Longabardi.

July 8: Signed center Frank Kaminsky to one-year deal.

July 16: Signed Tyrese Martin to two-year contract.

July 19: Hired Kyle Korver as director of player affairs and development.

July 22: Guard Sharife Cooper signs his two-way qualifying offer.

July 26: Hawks waive guard Sharife Cooper.

Aug. 8: Signed guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract.

Aug. 22: Signed guard Tyson Etienne to Exhibit 10 contract.

Aug. 25: Signed forward Chris Silva to Exhibit 10 contract.