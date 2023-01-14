Hawks sign Donovan Williams to two-way contract

The Hawks signed Donovan Williams to a two-way contract on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the situation. Williams played in the G League for the Long Island Nets
To make room for Williams, the Hawks waived Jarrett Culver.
The roster move is seen as a developmental move in the organization. Williams, a 6-foot-6 guard, has averaged 15.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in eight games, all starts. He last played collegiately for UNLV.
Culver appeared in 10 games for the Hawks. He averaged 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.
