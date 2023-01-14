ajc logo
X

Hawks sign Donovan Williams to two-way contract

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
39 minutes ago

The Hawks signed Donovan Williams to a two-way contract on Saturday, according to a person familiar with the situation. Williams played in the G League for the Long Island Nets

To make room for Williams, the Hawks waived Jarrett Culver.

The roster move is seen as a developmental move in the organization. Williams, a 6-foot-6 guard, has averaged 15.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in eight games, all starts. He last played collegiately for UNLV.

Culver appeared in 10 games for the Hawks. He averaged 4.4 points and 3.8 rebounds.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

While coaches recruit, Georgia lands another SEC player via transfer portal 3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons don’t have to wait on Desmond Ridder
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More Georgia Bulldogs leaving via transfer portal
23h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Is the Falcons’ rebuild ready to bear fruit?

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Is the Falcons’ rebuild ready to bear fruit?

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Capacity crowd expected at Georgia Bulldogs’ national-championship celebration
The Latest

John Collins gives Hawks a win over Pacers with a tip-in at the buzzer
13h ago
Hawks promote Kyle Korver to assistant general manager
Hawks ‘have to continue to work’ as they enter second half of the season
Featured

Credit: AJC

As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark
Details for parade to celebrate Georgia’s championship announced
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top