Hawks sign Aaron Holiday to one-year deal

After a relatively quiet first day of free agency, the Hawks continued to bolster their backcourt Friday. The team signed guard Aaron Holiday to a one-year deal, people with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the AJC.
The Hawks signed the 6-0 guard to the veteran minimum. The signing was reported first by The Athletic.
Holiday comes to Atlanta after a short stint in Phoenix following a trade from Washington. He became a free agent after the Suns opted not to pick up his qualifying offer.
With the Suns, Holiday averaged 6.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 22 appearances. He shot 41.1% from the floor and knocked down 44.4% of his 3-pointers.
The youngest of three brothers, who all have NBA experience, Holiday is set to enter his fifth season in the league. He brings plenty of defense, much like his brothers Jrue (Bucks) and Justin (Kings).
