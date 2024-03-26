Atlanta Hawks

Hawks say Trae Young progressing in recovery, no timeline for return to play

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is shown injured on the bench during a Hawks’ time out during the first half against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is shown injured on the bench during a Hawks’ time out during the first half against the Boston Celtics at State Farm Arena, Monday, March 25, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
The Hawks announced that guard Trae Young has progressed positively in his recovery. They did not provide a definitive timeline for his return to play.

Young has missed the Hawks’ past 14 games after he tore a ligament in his left fifth finger during the team’s matchup against the Raptors on Feb. 23. He had surgery four days later Feb. 27. He had his one-month follow-up evaluation Monday, and the team said he is making progress in his recovery.

The next step of his rehabilitation process includes the introduction of finger-motion exercises this week.

The Hawks said they will update his status as they consider it appropriate.

