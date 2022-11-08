Hawks rule out Trae Young against Bucks

Hawks guard Trae Young will miss Monday night’s matchup against the Bucks. The team ruled out the 24-year-old guard with right shin soreness ahead of the game at State Farm Arena.
Young exited the game against the Pelicans on Saturday with a leg injury before the fourth quarter. Forward Zion Williamson fell on Young’s leg toward the end of the third quarter.
Young, a two-time All-Star, returned midway through the fourth quarter in a game that went to overtime. Young finished with 34 points and 10 assists despite dealing with an eye injury sustained in a game against the Knicks earlier in the week.
“Yeah, I’m getting beat up the last couple of games,” Young joked after Saturday’s game. “That’s a big dude, a strong dude, too. I’m all right, though. Zion just landed on me kind of just wrong. I think he kind of kneed me in my calf just as he landed. So, yeah, there’s a big bruise on my calf now, but it’ll get better.”
Young has averaged 28.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 9.4 assists through nine games.
With Young out of Monday’s game, the Hawks likely will bump Aaron Holiday into the starting lineup. The move could also open up more minutes for rookie wing A.J. Griffin.
