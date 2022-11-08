Hawks rule out Trae Young against Bucks

Young exited the game against the Pelicans on Saturday with a leg injury before the fourth quarter. Forward Zion Williamson fell on Young’s leg toward the end of the third quarter.

Young, a two-time All-Star, returned midway through the fourth quarter in a game that went to overtime. Young finished with 34 points and 10 assists despite dealing with an eye injury sustained in a game against the Knicks earlier in the week.