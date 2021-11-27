Hawks rout Grizzlies for seventh win in a row

Caption Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill) Credit: AP Credit: AP

John Konchar led Memphis with 17 points, all in the fourth quarter when both teams had gone to their reserves. Jaren Jackson Jr. had 14 for Memphis, while Dillon Brooks scored 12.

3. The Grizzlies lost star point guard Ja Morant to a left knee injury.

Morant left the game in the first quarter and did not return. He had missed his only shot and converted a pair of free throws for two points.

Morant, the second pick in the 2019 draft out of Murray State, is eighth in the NBA in scoring at 25.3 points a game. He also averages 7.1 assists.

4. The Hawks shot 56% in the first half, going 5 of 8 on 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Memphis struggled from the field, shooting only 39%.

The Hawks led 62-48 at the half behind 16 points from Young.

5. The second half was even better for the Hawks.

They opened the third quarter with a 26-4 run as Memphis missed its first 12 shots.

That stretched the Hawks’ lead to 36. The Hawks outscored Memphis 43-17 in the quarter, and the Grizzlies were on their way to their third loss in four games.

Hawks 132, Grizzlies 100

Stat of the game: 699 (the win was Hawks coach Nate McMillan’s 699th career victory)

Star of the game: Young as usual, with 34 points and 10 assists.