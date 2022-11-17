Hawks rookie AJ Griffin capitalizes as team makes rotation adjustments

When asked if Holiday felt all right Monday, McMillan said yes. He added that Griffin had been doing good things for the Hawks.

That included an energetic fourth quarter in which Griffin helped give the Hawks a boost in their attempt to erase a 27-point deficit against the 76ers on Saturday. Griffin scored nine points in 12 minutes and had a poster dunk on Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid.

In that same game, Holiday went 0-of-2 from the floor in 15 minutes and did not play in the entire fourth quarter of the matchup.

With Bogdan Bogdanovic still rehabbing from offseason knee surgery, the Hawks have struggled to knock shots down from 3-point range. Griffin has provided the team with a little more consistency.

He has made 40% of his 3-point shots on 9.6 attempts per game, while Holiday has sunk 33% of his 10.4 attempts.

Holiday has tried to create offensive opportunities for himself off of his defensive efforts. But with the Hawks looking to get out of their offensive slump, they’ve needed to adapt the rotation in a way that will generate as many favorable looks as possible.

“You hope that everybody can get out there and play well, and you can stick with your normal rotation,” McMillan said.” But, you know, like, (Saturday) night, we were down 20. You know, so you’re trying to find a combination that can get us back into the game. And we went with a combination of AJ out on the floor. And he played that whole fourth quarter. So it’s just those adjustments we make every single night.”

It’s an adjustment for Griffin, and he still is learning how to adapt to the extended minutes. He averaged only eight minutes in the Hawks’ first eight games, logging DNPs in three of them. In the past five, he has averaged 17 minutes, and he’s figuring out how to adjust when he doesn’t quite provide the instant offense like planned.

He scored six points Wednesday and missed his four 3-point attempts.

“I definitely try to, if my shot’s offline, just be able to see other ways I can affect the game,” Griffin said. “Whether that’s just playing defense or just, you know, trying to get guys going. It’s not, it’s not just always about me. So, I know that I could bring more than just scoring on one end and just be able to make an impact on both ends.”