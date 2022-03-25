Hawks Report podcast with CEO Steve Koonin: Will Atlanta get another All-Star game?

In Friday’s episode of the Hawks Report podcast, Hawks CEO Steve Koonin sits down with AJC beat writer Sarah K. Spencer to discuss Atlanta’s odds of getting another All-Star game, the Centennial Yards project downtown, this up-and-down season, how he views his role as CEO of a professional franchise in his hometown, sports betting and much more.
