Hawks Report podcast with CEO Steve Koonin: Will Atlanta get another All-Star game?

Hawks CEO Steve Koonin at State Farm Arena. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM)

Credit: ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

In Friday’s episode of the Hawks Report podcast, Hawks CEO Steve Koonin sits down with AJC beat writer Sarah K. Spencer to discuss Atlanta’s odds of getting another All-Star game, the Centennial Yards project downtown, this up-and-down season, how he views his role as CEO of a professional franchise in his hometown, sports betting and much more.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

