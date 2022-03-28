Hawks Report podcast: Why the Hawks are so inconsistent

The Hawks – once again – have a chance to get back over .500. But why does it seem impossible for this team to turn a consistent corner?
In episode 19 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, host and beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer digs into what is missing and digs into why Danilo Gallinari thinks the team takes it easy against lesser opponents.
We also look at the week ahead and answer your mailbag questions, including an update on John Collins and what Jalen Johnson must do to crack the rotation.
You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.