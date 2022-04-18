ajc logo
X

Hawks Report podcast: What’s next after Game 1 loss to Heat

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

It might have been the Hawks worst game of the season, but the series against the Heat is far from over.

In episode 26 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast from Miami, host and beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer looks at how things went so wrong on Sunday for a team that looked pretty good in the play-in tournament.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Hawks

Sarah will discuss why the team is not making excuses about the short turnaround, why Trae Young struggled, the status of John Collins and what must happen for a better performance in Game 2 on Tuesday.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Atlanta, Thursday April 7, 2022 - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens talks with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporters about his first 100 days in office. (Tyson A. Horne / tyson.horne@ajc.com)

Andre Dickens plays peacemaker in first 100 days as Atlanta mayor
A 10-year-old girl is dead after a house fire started Sunday morning. A second child, initially missing, was found safe approximately four hours later.

Credit: Courtesy of Gwinnett Fire Deper

Sibling in custody after 10-year-old’s death in suspected arson at Loganville home
4h ago
Crowds gather as the sun rises on top of Stone Mountain during the 76th annual Easter Sunrise Service on Sunday, April 17, 2022. The popular event returned to the park after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Miguel Martinez/miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Easter sunrise service back at Stone Mountain after 2-year hiatus
4h ago
Monroe police found a woman dead in her home Saturday. Her 1-year-old girl had allegedly been abducted by her father and has since been found safe, police said.

Credit: File photo

Police: Mother found dead after child abducted by father in Monroe
8h ago
Monroe police found a woman dead in her home Saturday. Her 1-year-old girl had allegedly been abducted by her father and has since been found safe, police said.

Credit: File photo

Police: Mother found dead after child abducted by father in Monroe
8h ago
Metro Atlanta rideshare drivers demanding raises as gas prices go up

Gridlock Guy: Inexpensive rideshare shuttle debuts this week in Buckhead
14h ago
The Latest
Game 1 loss shows Hawks must reach ‘another level’ to hang with Heat
4h ago
Hawks get Collins back, but trounced by Heat in Game 1
5h ago
John Collins available to play in Game 1 vs. Heat
8h ago
Featured
Delta-8 THC is sold in stores such as the Georgia Hemp Company, but its legality isn't spelled out in state law.

Credit: Georgia Hemp Company

Judge extends injunction against Gwinnett DA’s cannabis product ban
Before they face off: One more nod to Freddie Freeman, forever a Brave
8h ago
Gridlock Guy: Inexpensive rideshare shuttle debuts this week in Buckhead
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top