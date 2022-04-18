Hawks Report podcast: What’s next after Game 1 loss to Heat

It might have been the Hawks worst game of the season, but the series against the Heat is far from over.
In episode 26 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast from Miami, host and beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer looks at how things went so wrong on Sunday for a team that looked pretty good in the play-in tournament.
Sarah will discuss why the team is not making excuses about the short turnaround, why Trae Young struggled, the status of John Collins and what must happen for a better performance in Game 2 on Tuesday.
