Hawks Report podcast: Approaching the trade deadline

With the trade deadline looming, the Hawks still have a few questions to answer after a rough week, going 1-3 in their past four games.
In Ep. 5 of the Hawks Report, Atlanta Journal-Constitution beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer digs into why the team has fallen back a bit after its seven-game winning streak. Plus, how things are looking for the Hawks heading into the trade deadline, and we answer your mailbag questions.
