Hawks Report podcast: Approaching the trade deadline

Credit: AJC Sports

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

With the trade deadline looming, the Hawks still have a few questions to answer after a rough week, going 1-3 in their past four games.

In Ep. 5 of the Hawks Report, Atlanta Journal-Constitution beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer digs into why the team has fallen back a bit after its seven-game winning streak. Plus, how things are looking for the Hawks heading into the trade deadline, and we answer your mailbag questions.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

Investigations
