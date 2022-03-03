Hamburger icon
Hawks Report podcast: Sideline reporter Lauren Jbara

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

In Thursday’s episode of the Hawks Report podcast, host and AJC Hawks beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer sits down with Bally Sports Southeast sideline reporter Lauren Jbara to discuss her first season covering the team, adjusting to Atlanta and the regular season winding down.

Jbara also shares her background and her experience of taking over play-by-play one game when the broadcast team found itself short-handed.

About the Author

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

