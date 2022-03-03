Hawks Report podcast: Sideline reporter Lauren Jbara

In Thursday’s episode of the Hawks Report podcast, host and AJC Hawks beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer sits down with Bally Sports Southeast sideline reporter Lauren Jbara to discuss her first season covering the team, adjusting to Atlanta and the regular season winding down.
Jbara also shares her background and her experience of taking over play-by-play one game when the broadcast team found itself short-handed.
