Hawks Report podcast: Hawks hammer Hornets in play-in tournament

Atlanta Hawks players celebrate at the end of the game in the NBA play-in tournament at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Atlanta Hawks won 132-103 over Charlotte Hornets. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Hawks players celebrate at the end of the game in the NBA play-in tournament at State Farm Arena on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Atlanta Hawks won 132-103 over Charlotte Hornets.

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

The Hawks certainly looked like they belonged in the playoff field against the Hornets, but will it hold up in Cleveland?

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, host and beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer is joined by AJC columnist Michael Cunningham to break down Atlanta’s big win over Charlotte.

Our team will dig into what sparked a huge third-quarter run, how Trae Young handled the Hornets double-team defense and what to look for when Atlanta faces the Cavs on Friday.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple PodcastsSpotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon MusiciHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

