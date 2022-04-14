Hawks Report podcast: Hawks hammer Hornets in play-in tournament

The Hawks certainly looked like they belonged in the playoff field against the Hornets, but will it hold up in Cleveland?
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, host and beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer is joined by AJC columnist Michael Cunningham to break down Atlanta’s big win over Charlotte.
Our team will dig into what sparked a huge third-quarter run, how Trae Young handled the Hornets double-team defense and what to look for when Atlanta faces the Cavs on Friday.
