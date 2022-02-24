Hamburger icon
Hawks Report podcast: Clint Capela on Atlanta’s defense, final 24 games

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) shoots between Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., left, and forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Credit: AP

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

This week’s guest on the Hawks Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution sums up his team’s situation pretty well.

“This is where we are going to decide how well our season went,” Hawks center Clint Capela said. “This is now or never.”

Hawks beat reporter Sarah K. Spencer sits down with Capela to discuss how he’s recovered from the injury that slowed the start of his season, how he tries to be a leader and what the Hawks must do to improve on defense down the stretch.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

