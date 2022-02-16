Hamburger icon
Hawks Report podcast: Bogdan Bogdanovic on his recent surge

Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic hits a 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the final minutes of a 124-116 victory Tuesday night in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

In Wednesday’s episode of the Hawks Report, Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic sat down with host and Hawks beat writer Sarah K. Spencer to chat about everything from thriving with the bench unit recently to how he first adjusted to the NBA coming from Europe.

Bogdanovic also shared how he worked to improve his shot and his hopes for the team for the rest of the season.

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

