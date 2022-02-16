Hawks Report podcast: Bogdan Bogdanovic on his recent surge

In Wednesday’s episode of the Hawks Report, Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic sat down with host and Hawks beat writer Sarah K. Spencer to chat about everything from thriving with the bench unit recently to how he first adjusted to the NBA coming from Europe.
Bogdanovic also shared how he worked to improve his shot and his hopes for the team for the rest of the season.
