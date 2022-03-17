Hamburger icon
Hawks Report podcast: Digital reporter Annie Finberg

Annie Finberg with former NBA star Vince Carter.

Credit: CR: Atlanta Hawks. Hosts Annie Finberg and Vince Carter of "Winging It With Vince Carter" podcast

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago

In Thursday’s episode of the Hawks Report podcast, Hawks social media manager and digital reporter Annie Finberg talks with AJC beat writer Sarah K. Spencer about her many roles with the team, her former podcast with Vince Carter, getting to know rookies Jalen Johnson and Sharife Cooper with the Skyhawks and much more.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

