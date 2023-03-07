Hawks Report podcast: A lesson on Quin Snyder from Deseret News reporter Sarah Todd

In this episode of the Hawks Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Hawks beat reporter Lauren Williams gets the scoop on coach Quin Snyder from Deseret News Jazz reporter Sarah Todd. They chat about the identity Snyder built and how he can take what he learned in Utah to build the Hawks.
Please follow the Hawks Report from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.
For more podcasts, check out the AJC show page.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
The Latest