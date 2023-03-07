X
Hawks Report podcast: A lesson on Quin Snyder from Deseret News reporter Sarah Todd

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

In this episode of the Hawks Report podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Hawks beat reporter Lauren Williams gets the scoop on coach Quin Snyder from Deseret News Jazz reporter Sarah Todd. They chat about the identity Snyder built and how he can take what he learned in Utah to build the Hawks.

