Hawks Report podcast: Big-picture look at struggling Hawks

Atlanta Hawks head coach Nate McMillan watches his team during an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

In Monday’s episode of the Hawks Report podcast, host and Hawks beat reporter for the AJC Sarah Spencer takes a big picture look at the team and where it stands with 26 games left in the regular season.

The Hawks fell to 26-30 with Sunday’s loss to the Celtics, have lost four of their past five games and are not where most anyone thought they’d be at this point.

You can subscribe to the Hawks Report from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

About the Author

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

