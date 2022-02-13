Loss to Celtics dips Hawks to 26-30 overall record

“They made plays, and we couldn’t get a stop,” Trae Young said. “We needed to get a stop to stop their run. They scored 40 points in that third quarter. We did a really good job on the defensive end the whole night except that third quarter. It kind of got away from us.”

3. Before the third quarter tainted the game, the Hawks played a good first half, leading by 10 at the break and doing a solid job of containing Boston’s dangerous wings, Tatum and Jaylen Brown (who finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists). Coach Nate McMillan said the Hawks got distracted by the officiating, with Atlanta’s defense suffering because of that.

“I thought we were playing a good solid game in that first half, defensively,” McMillan said. “We were doing the things we needed to do, keeping them in front, making them score over the top. Our defense was really good; I thought our offense had good ball movement. We were attacking. So the first half was really good. I thought in that (third) quarter, we got distracted by officiating, they got into the penalty early and they had a 42-point quarter.”

4. Young led the Hawks with a double-double of 30 points and 10 assists, but the Hawks wouldn’t have stayed in this game had it not been for an excellent game from Bogdan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic finished with a season-high 26 points, plus six rebounds, two assists and a steal.

5. The Hawks were without John Collins, who reaggravated his foot and sustained a right foot strain in Friday’s loss to the Spurs. Collins will miss the Hawks’ final two games heading into the All-Star break. Danilo Gallinari started in Collins’ place and finished with five points, with Hunter (10 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals) helping to fill in for Collins, too.

Celtics 105, Hawks 95

Stat of the game: 42 (the number of points the Hawks gave up in the third quarter, going from a 10-point lead at halftime to a nine-point deficit entering the fourth)

Star of the game: Tatum (had 25 points in the second half, lifting the Celtics to the win)

Quotable: “I thought the whole game changed.” (McMillan on what went wrong in the third quarter)