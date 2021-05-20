Hawks’ Cam Reddish to miss at least another 10-14 days

On Thursday, Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said the plan is for Reddish to participate in Summer League, which will take place Aug. 7-18 in Las Vegas, to get more reps.

“The big thing for Cam right now is to get back on the court right now and playing,” Schlenk said. “I think that’s a big part of it is just playing basketball. He’s super eager right now. He’s able to get in some just shooting drills with the guys, but he’s still not up to full-speed running yet. But we’ve spoken with him. The plan is for him to participate on our Summer League team this year just so he can get those reps, to get him a little head start when we get to camp next year.

“But the biggest thing, and I sound like a broken record, is he just needs to slow down. Right now, everything is just moving too fast for him. He gets in too big of a rush. Just once the game slows down for him, especially on the offensive end, we’ve seen what he can do on the defensive end. But it’s really just about getting experience. I think we all see the potential, see the flashes. But we all have to remember, he’s 21 years old. So it’s really just getting him reps.”