Hawks race out front with 72-point first half, hold off Kings

The Hawks took advantage of their defense to get out in transition as they scored 11 points off the eight turnovers they forced.

2. The Hawks had a huge boost from Young as he put up his most efficient night from 3-point range. He went 4-of-7, including a logo 3-pointer that helped to keep things out of reach. It’s the first time since Oct. 29 that Young has shot 50% or better from three on four or more attempts in a game.

“Nothing really, as far as my shots go,” Young said when asked what worked differently for him. “I mean, I was getting some of the same looks, that just went in and I’m still doing the same routine I’ve been doing since I’ve been shooting terrible. So I know it’s gonna turn and I just got to keep shooting, keep playing.”

The 24-year-old guard had gotten off to a bit of a slow start this season but he seems to have found his rhythm. He scored 35 points and has made over 40% of his shots in each of his last four games as he continues to average 27.6 points per game.

On top of finding the basket, Young made plenty of solid moves to find his teammates the right matchups. Young had seven assists.

3. After missing Monday’s game in Cleveland, the Hawks got De’Andre Hunter back into the rotation. Hunter’s presence made the difference on both ends of the floor, with the fourth-year forward helping to limit the Kings on the perimeter.

He along with John Collins helped to limit Harrison Barnes and Keegan Murray to a combined 12 points. On top of that, Hunter helped to make things uncomfortable for former teammate Kevin Huerter.

The Kings’ sharpshooter made just three of his seven attempts from deep, after coming into the night’s game making 50% of his attempts.

Hunter also chipped in 13 points, which included five straight points that slowed the Kings’ final push of the night. Hunter scored a mid-range pullup jumper then knocked down a shot from long range.

4. Despite getting out to the strong start, the Hawks fell flat in the third quarter. They made just 11 field goals in the second half as the Kings tried to storm back into the game.

The Hawks just couldn’t seem to find the basket as the Kings tried to force them out of rhythm. The Hawks ended up turning the ball over 10 times in the second half after they did a good job of holding onto it in the first.

With Young scoring 18 of his points in the second half and Hunter’s timely shots, the Hawks held on to their victory.

“I thought in the second half, both teams slowed down and started to walk the ball up the floor,” McMillan said. “We were trading baskets early in that third quarter and we really never established defense. I think they won the quarter by five or six points. But we just stopped running in the second half and maybe we got a little winded.”

5. The Hawks held the Kings to just nine 3-pointers, the second time in three games the team has held an opponent to fewer than 10.

The Kings came into Wednesday’s game shooting 37.6% from distance, which was good for eighth overall in the NBA.

Hawks 115, Kings 106

Stat to Know

The Hawks are the first team to snap two opponents’ win streaks within the first 18 games of a season since the 2010-11 Dallas Mavericks.

Quotable

“I watch every game. Obviously, watching France and Switzerland. Switzerland should be playing tomorrow at 5 a.m. So it’ll be an early one. — Clint Capela on tuning in to the World Cup.

Up next

The Hawks face the Rockets in Houston Friday.