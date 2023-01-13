ajc logo
Hawks promote Kyle Korver to assistant general manager

Credit: AJC file photo/Curtis Compton

Atlanta Hawks
10 minutes ago

The Hawks promoted Kyle Korver, who served as the team’s director of player affairs/development, to assistant general manager, according to a person familiar with the situation.

ESPN reported the news first and noted that Korver, a former Hawks player, will work under Landry Fields.

In his previously newly created role, the Hawks tasked Korver with helping the coaches, athletic-performance team and front office to create a development plan for each Hawks player. He was also responsible for overseeing each plan throughout the season.

In September, Hawks coach Nate McMillan said that he had invited Korver into team meetings and that the former All-Star had the freedom to do whatever he wants.

The Hawks currently have the fourth-worst shooting percentage, but young players such as Jalen Johnson and AJ Griffin have continued to show flashes of growth.

Korver’s move is the latest in the reshuffling of the Hawks’ front office this season. Fields moved from GM to the team’s president of basketball operations after Travis Schlenk stepped down last month. Schlenk’s decision to step back also was accompanied by the departures of three other top executives – senior adviser Rod Higgins, director of pro scouting Stephen Giles and vice president of player personnel Derek Pierce.

The Hawks have not lived up to the expectations they set when this season began. After a number of moves during the offseason that were expected to make the team better, the team’s record dropped to 19-22 following its loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

The Hawks had some success with Korver on the court when he played for the team from 2012-17.

