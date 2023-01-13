Hawks promote Kyle Korver to assistant general manager

Korver’s move is the latest in the reshuffling of the Hawks’ front office this season. Fields moved from GM to the team’s president of basketball operations after Travis Schlenk stepped down last month. Schlenk’s decision to step back also was accompanied by the departures of three other top executives – senior adviser Rod Higgins, director of pro scouting Stephen Giles and vice president of player personnel Derek Pierce.

The Hawks have not lived up to the expectations they set when this season began. After a number of moves during the offseason that were expected to make the team better, the team’s record dropped to 19-22 following its loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

The Hawks had some success with Korver on the court when he played for the team from 2012-17.