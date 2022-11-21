Hawks perimeter defense tested in second-best 3-point shooting team

Through 16 games, the Hawks rank 16th in the NBA in contesting 3-pointers, averaging 20 per game. So far this season, the Hawks have given up 14 or shots from deep in five of their games so far this season. In fact, they are 3-5 when they allow their opponent to make 10 or more shots from long range.

While Mitchell and Garland pose quite the threat, the Hawks will also have their hands full with last season’s runner-up for rookie of the year, Evan Mobley, as well as Jarrett Allen. Both big men have been strong for the Cavaliers on both ends of the floor.

The two’s length and size could give the Hawks trouble when they look to attack the basket. The Hawks score 13.2% of their shots from midrange, with 61% of their points coming on 2-pointers, which leads the league.

So, the Cavaliers could force the Hawks outside, where they have had plenty of trouble. The Hawks are 21-of-77 (27.2%) from 3-point range over the last three games.

Unfortunately for the Hawks, they may have to face the Cavaliers without one of their top perimeter defenders. The team listed forward De’Andre Hunter as questionable for Monday night’s game with a non-COVID illness.

The Hawks and Cavaliers tip off at 7 p.m. on Monday.