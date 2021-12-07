ajc logo
Hawks own NBA’s best 3-point percentage

John Collins (20) of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after scoring during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center on December 6, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Harrison Barden/Getty Images/TNS)
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Hawks entered Monday’s game in Minnesota with the second-best 3-point percentage in the league, behind Charlotte.

After making a franchise-record 25 3-pointers in the win, finishing 25-for-49 (51%), the Hawks are now No. 1 at 38.6%, leapfrogging the Hornets (38.4%). The Hawks also entered the game No. 17 in 3-pointers made per game (12.1) but jumped up to No. 11 at 12.6.

Twenty-five games into the season (13-12), they’re still toward the bottom of the back in 3-point attempts per game (No. 24 at 32.7), though more of the ball movement they displayed in Monday’s win would likely help that number, as would getting a few more shooters back from injury.

Sarah K. Spencer
Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

