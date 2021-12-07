Hawks own NBA’s best 3-point percentage

After making a franchise-record 25 3-pointers in the win, finishing 25-for-49 (51%), the Hawks are now No. 1 at 38.6%, leapfrogging the Hornets (38.4%). The Hawks also entered the game No. 17 in 3-pointers made per game (12.1) but jumped up to No. 11 at 12.6.

Twenty-five games into the season (13-12), they’re still toward the bottom of the back in 3-point attempts per game (No. 24 at 32.7), though more of the ball movement they displayed in Monday’s win would likely help that number, as would getting a few more shooters back from injury.