Hawks overcome Steph Curry’s 60 points to defeat Warriors in OT

1. The Hawks trailed 123-121 with 13 seconds left after Curry hit a go-ahead floater. Hawks guard Trae Young was double teamed on the final possession, passing to forward Jalen Johnson, who was clutch throughout the night. Johnson swung the ball to Murray, who converted to send the game to overtime.

Young and company dominated the extra period, opening on an 11-0 run and ultimately outscoring the Warriors 18-11. The Hawks’ recent victories over the Lakers and Suns were impressive, but this one likely tops them.

2. One night after all-time great Kevin Durant continued draining preposterous shots against the Hawks, Curry was even better; a first-ballot Hall of Famer at his best. Curry had 60 on 22 of 28 shooting. He took over in the fourth and positioned the Warriors for the win had Murray not played spoiler. There was a large contingent of Warriors and Curry fans at State Farm Arena, and as the fourth quarter progressed, many fans had their phones out hoping to record Curry’s next stunning make.

“Those weren’t easy baskets,” Snyder said. “It’s difficult to contain him when you’re fighting through two, three screens. Some of those shots were contested from behind, some were contested with our bigs. Then you start standing up and he drives by you.”

Curry had averaged 23.9 points against the Hawks in 21 games. This was his highest point total against the Hawks (it was previously 50, set in November 2021). His previous high in Atlanta was 37, reached in April 2021.

3. Kudos to Trae Young’s emphatic response to being left off the All-Star team. He had 35 points (seven 3-pointers) and six assists in 42 minutes, at times going back-and-forth with Curry. Young had 32 points and 15 assists in 42 minutes 24 hours ago against the Suns. Most important: The Hawks won both games.

“I’m just glad we got the win,” Young said. “It’s always nice to put on a show for the fans and the team, but you just want to win. I know that’s what was on (Curry’s) mind, too. He just wanted to win so he was being aggressive, saw what he liked and kept going to it. And vice versa.”

It wasn’t just Young. The Hawks had six players score double figures. They had five players score 17 or more. Compare that to the Warriors, who beyond Curry had only one other player reach 17 (Lester Quinones). “Everybody else (on my team) made plays and that’s why we won,” Young said.

4. The Warriors had no answers for Hawks big man Onyeka Okongwu, who had 22 points and 16 rebounds off the bench. And after the Suns tormented Clint Capela on Friday, he had a key role with 14 points and 10 boards by halftime (finishing with 17 and 15). Another positive from Saturday: The Hawks outscored the Warriors 72-56 on points in the paint.

“Just overall, (we) dominated the paint,” Okongwu said. On the team’s recent success, he added: “Our chemistry is getting better and credit to the crowd. We always play better in front of the home crowd.”

5. What a stretch for the Hawks as the trade deadline approaches Thursday. They defeated LeBron James’ Lakers, Durant’s Suns and Curry’s Warriors in the past three games. The Hawks have suddenly found strong form days before the deadline – as rumors about Murray’s availability on the trade market swirl.

It’s important to remember this is a four-game sample. This latest winning streak came after a four-game skid that was preceded by three consecutive victories. This team, like other recent editions of the Hawks, is tough to solve. But how it affects the team’s intentions at the trade deadline will be understood in the coming days.

Stat to know

60 -- Players who’ve scored 60 points or more in a game against the Hawks franchise: Curry, Luka Doncic, James Harden, Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain, who achieved it five times.

Quotable

“I like you, man. I like you. ... I’m glad you pointed that out, man. Appreciate you.” - Young to a reporter who pointed out his defensive success in the clutch this season (taking charges and forcing turnovers)

Up next

The Hawks’ schedule doesn’t get any easier. They’ll host the Clippers on Monday before a taking a two-game road trip to Boston and Philadelphia.