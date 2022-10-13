Hawks’ offense goes stagnant, fall to Cavaliers

Energized by Collins’ burst, the Hawks tied the score at 65-65 with 4:39 remaining in the third quarter. They stuck with the Cavs until the waning minutes of the fourth quarter.

Hawks’ guard Dejounte Murray, who missed the team’s second exhibition game, in Abu Dhabi, scored 17 points. While guard Trae Young chipped in 14 points and six assists, De’Andre Hunter scored 12 points and five rebounds. Rookie A.J. Griffin scored 11 points and had six rebounds.

The Hawks tried to attack the boards to create offensive opportunities. Despite the presence of Jarrett Allen in the paint, the Hawks out-rebounded the Cavaliers 60-49.

The team had a huge boost from center Clint Capela, who grabbed 15 rebounds before exiting the game with a thumb sprain in the third quarter. Capela got a hand from Jalen Johnson, who had 11 rebounds in his return to the Hawks’ rotation.

Johnson missed the Hawks’ first two exhibition games with a non-COVID illness and aimed to show why he should have a consistent presence.

The Hawks conclude exhibition play Friday when they take on the Pelicans in Birmingham. The two teams tip off at 8 p.m. at the Legacy Arena.